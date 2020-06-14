Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the May 14th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 896,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 798,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,423. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

