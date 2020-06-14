USDX Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $601,280.12 and approximately $1,140.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,634 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

