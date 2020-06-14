Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $53.30. 947,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $86.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.