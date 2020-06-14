Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Cut by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,924,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

