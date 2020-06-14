Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.65. 6,175,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.76 and its 200 day moving average is $277.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

