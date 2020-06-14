Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Alesco Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $45,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,356. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

