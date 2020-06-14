Veles Market Capitalization Tops $78,539.37 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $78,539.37 and approximately $22,632.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,424.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.02504391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.62 or 0.02531955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00470804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00699060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00067673 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00544680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,319,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,619 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.