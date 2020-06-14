Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Down 9.0% in May

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 14th total of 978,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.98.

In related news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at $32,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its position in Venator Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,886,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth $9,749,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,721 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $2.16. 391,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.66. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

