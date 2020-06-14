Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.51 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Verge has a market cap of $115.60 million and approximately $17.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00470185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003348 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,297,686,743 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, Huobi, YoBit, TradeOgre, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitbns, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

