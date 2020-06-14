Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Given $45.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Verona Pharma’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verona Pharma an industry rank of 54 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

NASDAQ TARA traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $30.36. 21,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.40). On average, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARA. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $10,368,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.