Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Vipshop reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,865,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vipshop by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,225 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vipshop by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,476,000 after purchasing an additional 936,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vipshop by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,470,000 after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 124.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,235 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

