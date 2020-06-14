Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 14th total of 12,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 104.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after buying an additional 5,138,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,426 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,511,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $20.20. 3,994,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Energy has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

