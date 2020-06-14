VNT Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $114,611.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $114,611.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.01937901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00176919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00115391 BTC.

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

