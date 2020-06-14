Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. 1,921,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,919. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,016.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 313,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 285,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,242,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.