Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Update

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the May 14th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.09. 1,026,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

