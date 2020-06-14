Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 14th total of 21,550,000 shares. Currently, 36.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 750,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 143.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WDR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $971.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

