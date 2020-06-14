Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Down 11.9% in May

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the May 14th total of 15,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.74. 10,588,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,433,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

