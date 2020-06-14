Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 79.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 56,810 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 17,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 76,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,282,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.99. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

