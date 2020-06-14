Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Short Interest Update

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the May 14th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,510,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Waste Management by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,092 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.89. 2,533,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,152. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

