Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Up 9.5% in May

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 14th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WBS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 752,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,641.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn bought 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

