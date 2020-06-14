WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Update

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 14th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,725,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in WESCO International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $37.00. 1,602,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,976. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

