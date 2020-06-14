Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Down 9.8% in May

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 14th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 342,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,759,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,079,000 after purchasing an additional 858,407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,327,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 150.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,922,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.12. 1,832,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

