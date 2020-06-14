Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 14th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE WWW traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 693,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after buying an additional 809,291 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 558,577 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after buying an additional 483,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
