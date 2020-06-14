Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 14th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 693,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after buying an additional 809,291 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 558,577 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after buying an additional 483,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

