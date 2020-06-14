Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,730,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,823 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,538,000 after buying an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $85,492,000. Advent International Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 565,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after buying an additional 383,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $19,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD traded up $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,539. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

