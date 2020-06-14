Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Down 10.8% in May

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the May 14th total of 523,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of WOR stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 336,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

