Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 504,946 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.33% of Yum! Brands worth $480,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.

YUM stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $91.28. 1,804,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,831. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

