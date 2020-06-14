Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

CHD traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

