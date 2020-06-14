Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will report $232.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.75 million and the lowest is $223.70 million. Curo Group reported sales of $264.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $987.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $948.70 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Curo Group by 185.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Curo Group by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.72. 332,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,197. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $355.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

