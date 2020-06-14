Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Passage Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.16). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Passage Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Passage Bio.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Passage Bio from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

GFL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.10. 708,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.