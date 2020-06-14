Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.45). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other news, CFO Amol Chaubal sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $29,757.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $530,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $56,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,210 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Quanterix by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Quanterix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Quanterix by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 131,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

