Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323,145 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period.

Shares of THS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,295. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

