Zacks: Analysts Expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.43). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 43.72% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million.

XENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 335,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,751. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $406.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

In other Intersect ENT news, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.