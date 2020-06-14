Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report sales of $227.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.20 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $222.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $987.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $936.89 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 6.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. 653,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.