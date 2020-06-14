Zacks: Analysts Expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $2.26. PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

