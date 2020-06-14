Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report sales of $9.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 million and the highest is $11.50 million. Quanterix posted sales of $13.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $58.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.21 million to $61.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.99 million, with estimates ranging from $82.63 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other news, SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $56,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,181 shares of company stock worth $1,947,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quanterix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Quanterix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanterix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Quanterix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 131,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,611. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $715.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.