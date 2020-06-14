Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.01 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $15.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,394.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 185,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,409,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,353. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

