Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.99. J B Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover J B Hunt Transport Services.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

JBHT traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 816,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.