Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to report $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $10.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $11.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. L Brands’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LB. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,281,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,699. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.