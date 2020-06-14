Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,375. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.33 and a beta of 1.78. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Curia acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,398.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $140,560 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sunoco by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $13,564,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.