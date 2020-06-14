Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Caci International posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

In other news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total transaction of $128,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,188.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,954.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,932 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,471,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 5,693.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 108,917 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caci International by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,609 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caci International stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.33. 164,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Caci International has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

