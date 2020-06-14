Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $1.00. Century Communities posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Century Communities by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 405,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,985. The company has a market capitalization of $998.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.93. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

