Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,012,000 after purchasing an additional 271,150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,880,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $106.08. 580,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $120.99.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.