Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,012,000 after purchasing an additional 271,150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,880,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $106.08. 580,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

