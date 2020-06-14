Zacks: Brokerages Expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to post $16.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.09 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.77 billion to $70.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.28 billion to $72.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.62. 7,992,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,007. The stock has a market cap of $286.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.