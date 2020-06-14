Zacks: Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Given $17.99 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $17.99 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.60) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ekso Bionics an industry rank of 88 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 193,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,108. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.17. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

