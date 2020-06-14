Zcash Achieves Market Cap of $481.90 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $481.90 million and $200.54 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $51.38 or 0.00547252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Allcoin, BitBay and Cryptomate.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00091977 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00085127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,378,256 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gemini, Exmo, C2CX, OKEx, Cryptohub, BigONE, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, LBank, Bitinka, Cryptopia, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Liquid, BitBay, Gate.io, LocalTrade, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Ovis, Kraken, CoinEx, Allcoin, Coinrail, Huobi, Upbit, Kuna, Cryptomate, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, Braziliex, HitBTC, BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, Coinut, Graviex, Crex24, YoBit, Poloniex, WEX, Mercatox, BTC Trade UA, Bitlish, Bit-Z and CEX.IO. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.