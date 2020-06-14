ZCore (ZCR) Trading Down 3% This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $205,011.92 and approximately $11,612.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 3% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $51.55 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,046,076 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

