Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $351,593.87

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $351,593.87 and approximately $619.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.01917569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113848 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

