Zel Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $3.27 million and $6.20 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00545014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00091594 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00085693 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 105,683,750 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

