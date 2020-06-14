ZEON (ZEON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80,716.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and $80,716.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.05454519 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004404 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.