$0.20 EPS Expected for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Jernigan Capital reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero sold 20,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,374.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $199,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 213,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.03. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $21.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

